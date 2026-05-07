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Kinoafisha Films Псих Псих, 2026 Screening times in Astana 9 May 2026

Псих Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sat 9 Sun 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:25 from 2400 ₸ 22:00 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12000 ₸ 16:10 from 3000 ₸ 20:40 from 3800 ₸ 00:10 from 3500 ₸
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