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Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
22:05
from 2200 ₸
23:55
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
22:00
from 4000 ₸
23:50
from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
22:00
from 3800 ₸
22:25
from 12000 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
23:50
from 3500 ₸
00:25
from 3500 ₸
00:45
from 3500 ₸
Dostar Cinema
g. Astana, prospekt Nұrғisa Tіlendiev, zdanie 12
2D
22:55
from 2600 ₸
23:45
from 2600 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:25
from 3200 ₸
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