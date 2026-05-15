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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
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Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Sun 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
22:05 from 2200 ₸ 23:55 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
22:00 from 4000 ₸ 23:50 from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
22:00 from 3800 ₸ 22:25 from 12000 ₸ 22:35 from 3800 ₸ 23:50 from 3500 ₸ 00:25 from 3500 ₸ 00:45 from 3500 ₸
Dostar Cinema g. Astana, prospekt Nұrғisa Tіlendiev, zdanie 12
2D
22:55 from 2600 ₸ 23:45 from 2600 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:25 from 3200 ₸
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