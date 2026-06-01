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Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Astana 28 June 2026

Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3 Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
11:10 from 2000 ₸ 12:45 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35 from 2000 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20 from 2000 ₸ 10:50 from 2000 ₸ 11:50 from 2000 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸ 12:25 from 2600 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
13:40 from 2600 ₸ 14:40 from 2600 ₸
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