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Kinoafisha Films Sukma Sukma, 2025 Screening times in Astana 24 June 2026

Sukma Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
18:40 from 1200 ₸
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