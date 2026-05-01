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Kinoafisha Films Flavia Flavia, 2026 Screening times in Astana 13 May 2026

Flavia Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Flavia? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:00 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20 from 1500 ₸ 12:00 from 1800 ₸ 16:25 from 2200 ₸
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