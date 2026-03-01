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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Astana 26 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 26 Fri 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:45 from 30000 ₸ 13:30 from 30000 ₸
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