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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Astana 10 June 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:30 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
15:00 from 1700 ₸ 17:10 from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:30 from 1900 ₸ 15:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
15:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2100 ₸
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