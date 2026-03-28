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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Astana 29 March 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
19:05 from 2400 ₸ 20:05 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
19:05 from 2400 ₸ 20:05 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:25 from 2400 ₸ 18:35 from 4000 ₸ 21:20 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:30 from 3500 ₸ 10:25 from 2000 ₸ 15:15 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3800 ₸ 21:05 from 3800 ₸ 00:30 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:20 from 3200 ₸ 13:30 from 10000 ₸ 15:05 from 2800 ₸ 22:25 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KK
18:40 from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
11:40 from 2600 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸
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