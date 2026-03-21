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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Astana
22 March 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 22 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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21
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22
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23
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25
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:55
from 2000 ₸
14:40
from 2000 ₸
16:10
from 2200 ₸
18:00
from 2400 ₸
19:50
from 2400 ₸
21:40
from 2400 ₸
23:30
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
12:55
from 2000 ₸
14:40
from 2000 ₸
16:10
from 2200 ₸
18:00
from 2400 ₸
19:50
from 2400 ₸
21:40
from 2400 ₸
23:30
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
00:20
from 3600 ₸
10:35
from 2000 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 3200 ₸
18:50
from 4000 ₸
22:35
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:10
from 3500 ₸
10:20
from 2000 ₸
10:50
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
15:05
from 3000 ₸
17:20
from 3000 ₸
19:05
from 3800 ₸
20:50
from 3800 ₸
22:00
from 3800 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:15
from 3200 ₸
12:40
from 2600 ₸
14:35
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:25
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
00:15
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KZ
11:00
from 2600 ₸
23:40
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
16:20
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2600 ₸
11:20
from 2600 ₸
15:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KZ
11:00
from 2600 ₸
12:50
from 2600 ₸
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