Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35
from 2000 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 3200 ₸
18:50
from 4000 ₸
22:35
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2000 ₸
10:50
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
15:05
from 3000 ₸
17:10
from 3000 ₸
19:00
from 3800 ₸
20:50
from 3800 ₸
22:00
from 3800 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
00:10
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2600 ₸
14:35
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:25
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
00:15
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KK
00:40
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
11:00
from 2600 ₸
23:40
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
16:20
from 3000 ₸
00:20
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2600 ₸
11:20
from 2600 ₸
15:20
from 3000 ₸
23:20
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KK
18:40
from 3000 ₸
20:30
from 3400 ₸
22:20
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
17:40
from 3000 ₸
19:30
from 3400 ₸
21:20
from 3400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree