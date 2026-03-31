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Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Astana 1 April 2026

Uylenu onay Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 31 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
14:00 from 1700 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
14:00 from 1700 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:10 from 1700 ₸ 22:10 from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:35 from 1700 ₸ 20:20 from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
21:20 from 1500 ₸
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