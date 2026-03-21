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Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Astana
23 March 2026
Uylenu onay Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
13:30
from 2000 ₸
19:35
from 2400 ₸
21:30
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
13:30
from 2000 ₸
19:35
from 2400 ₸
21:30
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:15
from 3200 ₸
16:50
from 3200 ₸
20:25
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:25
from 3500 ₸
13:35
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18:15
from 3800 ₸
21:30
from 3800 ₸
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