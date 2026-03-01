Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Astana 20 March 2026

Uylenu onay Showtimes – 20 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:15 from 3200 ₸ 16:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:25 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
13:35 from 2400 ₸ 18:15 from 3800 ₸ 21:30 from 3800 ₸ 23:50 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
15:45 from 2800 ₸ 17:45 from 3200 ₸ 00:05 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
20:10 from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2600 ₸ 13:10 from 2600 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KK
22:40 from 2300 ₸ 00:50 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
21:40 from 2300 ₸ 23:50 from 2300 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more