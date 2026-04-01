Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Astana
19 April 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Tomorrow
19
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
13:00
from 2200 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
13:00
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree