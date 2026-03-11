Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Astana
17 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
21:40
from 30000 ₸
23:55
from 30000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree