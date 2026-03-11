Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Astana 14 March 2026

Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 11 Tomorrow 12 Fri 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aru Cinema g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRTs «Arujan», 3 etazh
2D
11:00 from 2500 ₸ 12:50 from 2500 ₸ 13:30 from 2500 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
21:40 from 30000 ₸ 23:55 from 30000 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more