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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Astana
1 April 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
17:05
from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
23:15
from 1500 ₸
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