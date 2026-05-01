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Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Astana
11 May 2026
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
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11:10
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12:40
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10:10
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14:40
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