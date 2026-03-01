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Kinoafisha Films Songy mahabbat Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Astana 25 March 2026

Songy mahabbat Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Songy mahabbat? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
19:15 from 3200 ₸
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