Zhelezo
Zhelezo, 2026 Screening times in Astana
25 February 2026
Zhelezo Showtimes – 25 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:35
from 1800 ₸
22:50
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:35
from 1500 ₸
12:15
from 1800 ₸
15:25
from 2200 ₸
19:00
from 3000 ₸
22:40
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
The Legendaries
2026, France, Action, Adventure, Animation
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
