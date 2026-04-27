Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Hostile Takeover
Hostile Takeover, 2025 Screening times in Astana
28 April 2026
Hostile Takeover Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Wed
29
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Hostile Takeover?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:45
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
18:25
from 3000 ₸
22:15
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree