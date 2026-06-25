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Kinoafisha Films Hungry Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Astana 26 June 2026

Hungry Showtimes – 26 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:35 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
21:00 from 3800 ₸ 00:05 from 3500 ₸
Toy Story 5
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Supergirl
Supergirl
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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
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Michael
Michael
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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
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Colony
Colony
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Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
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Bear Country
Bear Country
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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
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Obsession
Obsession
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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
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Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
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