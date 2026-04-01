Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana
21 April 2026
Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Thu
16
Fri
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Panda Plan 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
18:10
from 30000 ₸
20:00
from 30000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Morrigan
2025, Great Britain, Horror
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree