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Kinoafisha Films The Deceased The Deceased, 2025 Screening times in Astana 29 April 2026

The Deceased Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Deceased? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
15:50 from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
15:50 from 1200 ₸
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