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Kinoafisha Films Evil Dress Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20 Sun 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
19:50 from 2400 ₸ 20:45 from 2400 ₸
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