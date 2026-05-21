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Kinoafisha Films Cocorico 2 Cocorico 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana 22 May 2026

Cocorico 2 Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:40 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
17:10 from 2200 ₸ 21:35 from 3000 ₸
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