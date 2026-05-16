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Kinoafisha Films Cocorico 2 Cocorico 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana 17 May 2026

Cocorico 2 Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:20 from 2400 ₸ 17:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:25 from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
15:05 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3800 ₸ 21:40 from 3800 ₸ 00:40 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
12:15 from 10000 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸
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