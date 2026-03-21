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Kinoafisha Films The Tutor The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Astana 22 March 2026

The Tutor Showtimes – 22 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
20:15 from 2400 ₸ 23:35 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
20:15 from 2400 ₸ 23:35 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
00:00 from 3000 ₸ 01:00 from 3000 ₸
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