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Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Astana
18 March 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
21:25
from 1500 ₸
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