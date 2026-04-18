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Kinoafisha Films Bone Keeper Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Astana 19 April 2026

Bone Keeper Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:35 from 2200 ₸ 23:45 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
17:35 from 2200 ₸ 23:45 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:05 from 3500 ₸ 16:50 from 3000 ₸ 00:05 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
00:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 10000 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
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