Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bear Kid: Super Hero Bear Kid: Super Hero, 2024 Screening times in Astana 8 March 2026

Bear Kid: Super Hero Showtimes – 8 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 8 Mon 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bear Kid: Super Hero? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:15 from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:15 from 2000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:25 from 2600 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more