Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Taube Taube, 2026 Screening times in Astana 30 January 2026

Taube Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28 Thu 29 Fri 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Taube? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 30000 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more