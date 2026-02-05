Menu
Films
Koz timesin
Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Astana
6 February 2026
Koz timesin Showtimes – 6 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Koz timesin?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:25
from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:35
from 1700 ₸
20:00
from 1700 ₸
22:15
from 10000 ₸
