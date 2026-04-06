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The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Astana
8 April 2026
The Mortuary Assistant Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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How do I book tickets for The Mortuary Assistant?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:15
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:40
from 2700 ₸
23:30
from 2700 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:55
from 30000 ₸
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