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Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Astana 18 March 2026

The Ghost Game Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
21:20 from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
21:20 from 1200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
00:15 from 1500 ₸ 23:05 from 10000 ₸ 00:15 from 1500 ₸
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