Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Astana
10 February 2026
Qiyal Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qiyal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:25
from 1800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:45
from 1500 ₸
