Kinoafisha
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Astana
28 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
00:40
from 3000 ₸
12:35
from 1800 ₸
15:10
from 2200 ₸
18:20
from 3500 ₸
21:00
from 3500 ₸
22:15
from 3500 ₸
00:40
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25
from 1500 ₸
12:35
from 1800 ₸
14:30
from 2200 ₸
19:20
from 3000 ₸
20:10
from 3000 ₸
22:30
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
