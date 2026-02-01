Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, 2026 Screening times in Astana
26 February 2026
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined Showtimes – 26 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Wed
25
Thu
26
Sat
28
Format
All
EN
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, EN
19:00
from 3500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree