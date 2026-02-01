Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, 2026 Screening times in Astana 26 February 2026

Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined Showtimes – 26 February 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Wed 25 Thu 26 Sat 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, EN
19:00 from 3500 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zhelezo
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kill
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more