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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Astana
14 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:30
from 2000 ₸
12:30
from 2000 ₸
14:30
from 2000 ₸
16:30
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35
from 2000 ₸
14:20
from 3200 ₸
17:00
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30
from 2000 ₸
15:15
from 3000 ₸
16:45
from 3000 ₸
19:25
from 3800 ₸
20:35
from 12000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:25
from 2600 ₸
12:30
from 2600 ₸
14:35
from 2800 ₸
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