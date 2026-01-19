Menu
Oiyn Showtimes – 20 January 2026 Screenings in Astana

Oiyn Showtimes – 20 January 2026 Screenings in Astana

Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Wed 21
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
22:20 from 2200 ₸ 00:10 from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
00:10 from 2200 ₸ 22:20 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:20 from 2700 ₸ 22:25 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:15 from 10000 ₸
