Kinoafisha
Films
Oiyn
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Astana
18 January 2026
Oiyn Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
About
Showtimes
All about film
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
22:20
from 2400 ₸
00:10
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
00:10
from 2400 ₸
22:20
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:20
from 3500 ₸
22:25
from 3800 ₸
00:20
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
00:05
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 10000 ₸
00:05
from 3200 ₸
