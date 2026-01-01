Menu
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, 2026 Screening times in Astana 5 February 2026

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Showtimes – 5 February 2026 Screenings in Astana

How do I book tickets for Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D
19:30 from 5000 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, EN
19:30 from 5000 ₸
