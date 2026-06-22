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Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker, 2026 Screening times in Astana
23 June 2026
Sleepwalker Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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22
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24
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:55
from 2000 ₸
21:25
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:05
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
17:25
from 2200 ₸
00:35
from 2700 ₸
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