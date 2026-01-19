Menu
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 January 2026
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Wed
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:45
from 1700 ₸
17:15
from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
18:50
from 1500 ₸
