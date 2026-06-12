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Curly Burly
Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
13:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:50
from 2600 ₸
14:00
from 3000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:00
from 3000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
15:50
from 3000 ₸
16:50
from 3000 ₸
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