Kinoafisha
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
27 January 2026
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 27 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
22:35
from 1700 ₸
