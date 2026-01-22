Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Astana
23 January 2026
Dastur: Teris bata Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:35
from 1700 ₸
15:10
from 1700 ₸
00:35
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree