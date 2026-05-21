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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Astana
22 May 2026
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:25
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 2000 ₸
11:40
from 2000 ₸
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