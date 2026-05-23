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Pastures of the Gods
Pastures of the Gods, 2026 Screening times in Astana
24 May 2026
Pastures of the Gods Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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23
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24
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:35
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
15:05
from 12000 ₸
18:10
from 3800 ₸
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