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Obsession
Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana
28 June 2026
Obsession Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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27
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
19:15
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
18:20
from 3400 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
20:40
from 3400 ₸
21:40
from 3400 ₸
23:50
from 3400 ₸
00:50
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
16:20
from 3000 ₸
17:20
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3400 ₸
19:50
from 3400 ₸
21:10
from 3400 ₸
22:10
from 3400 ₸
23:30
from 3400 ₸
00:30
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
00:20
from 3000 ₸
01:20
from 3000 ₸
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